World Cup 2022: Ghana hoping to rekindle 2010 quarter-final feat in Qatar

The Black Stars of Ghana head to Qatar with the record of being one of the three countries from Africa to reach the last eight of the World Cup.

The four-time African champions were just a kick away from making a semi-final appearance in South Africa twelve years ago.

A penalty shootout defeat to Uruguay, who Ghana face in Group H in Qatar, left the hopes of a continent crashing.

Hover, the Black Stars return to the global stage with renewed energy and rekindled spirits, hoping to surpass the 2010 mark.

With talented players such as Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Inaki Williams, Ghana boost of quality.

Coach Otto Addo, who was part of Ghana's maiden World Cup squad believes in good football and feels his team is radar for the tournament.

“First of all, we want to play our style of play, and I think Ghanaian teams in the past always played good football,” Addo said on TV3.

“Our football comes surely with victories, and I think this is the first thing we want. If we can survive the group stage, which I said is going to be very tough, then anything is possible,” he added.

Meanwhile, former defender John Painstil has high hopes in the current team. Painstil insists the Otto Addo-led team can make the semi-final in Qatar.

“Otto Addo and his staff know what they are looking for. The coaches must stand firm and believe in their abilities,” Pantsil told the BBC.

“Every coach should know their first XI at this time. The little time they will have with the boys, they will do their best to blend them and become one team.”

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.