World Cup 2022: Ghana midfield star Mohammed Kudus introduces himself to the world

Mohammed Kudus made his debut at the global stage with a great performance and became the first Ghanaian player to score two goals in a single World Cup match.

The Ajax striker gave victory to Ghana with a double that allowed his country to defeat South Korea, which was superior, but was not as effective as the Black Stars.

The winger has also managed to make history with his national team, as he is the first Ghanaian player to have managed to score a brace in a World Cup match.

The taletented player who can also play as a striker is undoubtedly one of the surprises of the tournament, and a serious candidate to be able to enter the 11 best players in the group stage.

The 22-year -old may be one of the cases of players who explode in a World Cup and become known internationally.

He was already being talked about before the tournament began, after the great numbers he is achieving with Ajax.

In 20 games, the Ghanaian has scored 9 goals and provided assists, so if he continues to show this level in the World Cup, he could be one of the names of the winter market.

His beginnings were not easy, growing up in a country where the socioeconomic context greatly complicated his illusion of being a footballer from his humble start in Nima.

An opportunity opened up for him after entering the academy of a former Manchester United scout at the Right to Dream academy where he sought to promote the greatest African promises, promising to open doors in the soccer world.

And so it was, where after passing through Africa, he signed for the Danish side Nordsjaelland, and after standing out, Ajax became interested in him.

The club signed him in the 20/21 season for 9 million Euros , an amount that can be seen multiplied with a possible sale.