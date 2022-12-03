World Cup 2022: Ghana midfielder Abdul Samed Salis insists lessons have been learnt from group stage exit

Black Stars midfielder Abdul Samed Salis has expressed disappointment after Ghana's early World Cup exit.

The RC Lens midfielder started all three games and was impressive for the Black Stars despite making his debut just before the tournament in Qatar.

Ghana failed to progress to the next stage of the tournament after a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay on Friday at Al Janoub.

"Very sad not to go further. But we will learn from this," write the midfielder on Twitter.

The Black Stars had the chance to take the leader in the group decider after Mohammed Kudus won Ghana a penalty in the 17 minute, but captain Andre Ayew missed from the spot.

Moments later, the Uruguayans raced into the lead after Giorgian de Arrasteca nodded home a Luis Suarez deflected shot. The Flamengo star doubled Uruguay's lead after smashing home six minutes later.

It is the second time Ghana are leaving the World Cup at the first round of the tournament.