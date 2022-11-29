World Cup 2022: Ghana midfielder Abdul Samed Salis shows gratitude to Black Stars fans after South Korea win

Ghana midfielder Abdul Samed Salis has thanked fans of the Black Stars for their unwavering support during the game against South Korea.

The Black Stars defeated South Korea to get their World Cup back on track ahead of the final round of games.

Salis played the entire game, providing a solid defensive shield for the Black Stars in midfield as Ghana collected all three points.

"Until the last second. Thanks for your support," he wrote on Twitter.

Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 in a thrilling encounter at the Education City stadium in Qatar on Monday to enhance their chances of progressing to the next stage.

First half goals from Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus saw Ghana race to a two-goal lead before half time.

However, South Korea fought back after the break through Cho Geu-sung, who netted a brace in the space of three minutes.

But Kudus gave Ghana victory with a fine finish in the 68th minute as the Black Stars collected all three points.

Ghana will next face Uruguay on Friday while South Korea engage Portugal.