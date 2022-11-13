World Cup 2022: Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh misses Freiburg's last game before Qatar tournament

Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh did not play as Freiburg easily defeated Union Berlin at home on Sunday before the World Cup break.

Freiburg won 4-1 at the Europa-Park Stadion with summer signing Kyereh missing due to illness.

Kyereh has missed four consecutive games for Freiburg, and his situation has Black Stars fans concerned ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

According to Transfermarkt, the 26-year-old was initially ruled out due to muscle problems and later fever.

Kyereh hasn't played in November, but he is on the Black Stars' preliminary squad of 55 players and is expected to be on the final list.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo remains optimistic about Kyereh. He believes the enterprising midfielder will be able to recover in time for the tournament, which begins on November 20.

Otto Addo will name his final squad on Monday, with the team set to begin training in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on the same day.

Ghana will play Switzerland in their final pre-tournament friendly before departing for the World Cup in Doha.

Ghana will play Portugal first on November 24, followed by South Korea four days later and Uruguay on December 2.