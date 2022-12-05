World Cup 2022: Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey breaks silence after group stage exit

Arsenal ace Thomas Partey has finally spoken following Ghana's group stage exit at the World Cup.

The Black Stars lost the decider against Uruguay 2-0, leading to their elimination from the tournament after the first round of the competition.

Partey has come under severe criticisms after failing to meet expectations of fans, with many claiming he is more committed to Arsenal.

"It was our biggest wish to give Ghanaians something to cheer about but unfortunately it didn’t go as we wanted," he wrote on Facebook.

"I want to say a huge thank you for the unconditional support from home and across the world. With the support of God we will come back stronger," he added.

The Arsenal midfielder started all three games as Ghana picked only three points in three matches.

Partey has rejoined his Arsenal teammates as preparations for the mid-season continues ahead of the resumption of the English Premier League after the World Cup.