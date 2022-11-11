World Cup 2022: Ghana miss out on Nico Williams as youngster makes Spain's final squad

Ghana has missed out on getting Nico Williams to switch nationality following his call up to Spain's World Cup squad for Qatar.

Nico Williams is among the surprise inclusion in Spain's 26-man squad for the tournament.

The youngster was just handed his first call up in September in the UEFA Nations League games against Switzerland and Portugal.

The 20-year-old subsequently made his debut against the Swiss before providing the all-important assists for Alvaro Morata’s goal as La Roja beat Portugal.

Nico has impressed Luis Enrique and will be heading to his first international major tournament with the 2010 World Champions.

The recent development means efforts by the Ghana FA to convince Nico Williams to switch nationality in the future has ended since he will be participating in a major tournament for Spain.

“He’s been summoned to Spain and I wish him the best, but he will return home (to Ghana)," the Ghana FA boss told Marca on the pursuant of Nico Williams

“I know he is coming home. Iñaki also played for Spain. We’ll continue talking, he’s one of us.”

Meanwhile, his senior brother Inaki Williams is set to be named in Ghana's final World Cup squad on Monday.

The two brothers will be playing in their first major tournament in their respective careers.

Spain's World Cup squad

Goalkeeper: Unai Simón, Robert Sánchez and David Raya.

Defenses: Carvajal, Azpilicueta, Eric García, Guillamón, Pau Torres, Laporte, Jordi Alba and Gayá.

Midfielders: Busquets, Rodri Hernández, Gavi, Carlos Soler, Marcos Llorente, Pedri and Koke.

Forwards: Ferrán Tores, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, Morata, Marco Asensio, Pablo Sarabia, Dani Olmo and Ansu Fati.