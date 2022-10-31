GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
World Cup 2022: Ghana misses out on Top 10 best kits for the tournament 

Published on: 31 October 2022
Ghana's kits for the 2022 World Cup missed out on the best Top 10 kits ranked by Daily Mail ahead of the tournament.

The British media house ranked Japan's home kit as the country with the best kit for the World Cup tournament which kicks off on November 20.

The away kit from Mexico was selected in second place, England away in third place, away to France in fourth place, and home kit in Brazil in fifth place.

The uniforms of Uruguay, Portugal and Ghana in Group H, including Korea, did not make it into the top 10.

Ghana's opponent Korea were ranked 31st on the list of best kits for the tournament.

 

 

 

