World Cup 2022: Ghana not obsessed with revenge against Uruguay - Otto Addo

Ghana coach Otto Addo says the team is not obsessed with the idea of getting revenge against Uruguay.

The Black Stars face the South American side in their final group game at the Al Janoub stadium on Friday December 2, 2022.

The game brings memories from the 2010 World Cup quarter final game in South Africa where a Luis Suarez handball incident denied Ghana a place in the semifinals.

Speaking at the post match conference, Ghana coach Otto Addo says he is confident of victory in that game but is not obsessed with the idea of a revenge

"I believe that if you do your best as you have always done, you can win. The incident with Uruguay happened in 2010. Don't obsess over the idea of ​​revenge".

Ghana will be hoping to secure a place in the Round of 16 with either a draw or win against Uruguay.

The Black Stars are second in group H with three points following Uruguay's 2-0 defeat against Portugal in the other group game.