World Cup 2022: Ghana opponents Uruguay boosted by captain Godin injury return - EXCLUSIVE

Uruguay have been handed a major boost following the return of inspirational captain Diego Godin, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The defender has started training with coach Diego Alonso after the South American giants opened camping.

The Vélez Sarsfield centre-back underwent special treatment in Spain to recover from a chronic knee injury.

In his has two games in the Argentine league, he played 90 minutes against Rosario Central and 71 against Central Cordoba respectively.

Diego Godin is one of the most experienced players in the Uruguayan national team and will be crucial for Diego Alonso's side.

Exactly 12 years and five months later, Ghana and Uruguay will meet again in the FIFA World Cup.

Drawn alongside Portugal and South Korea in Group H, the pair will play each other on matchday three of the group stage in Qatar.

Asamoah Gyan, whose last international appearance came three years earlier, might not be there; transgressor-in-chief from a decade ago, Suarez, still going strong in his native Uruguay, will almost certainly be there.

Will Ghana, fresh-faced but harbouring wounds from the past, have their revenge? Or will Uruguay and Suarez, as he did that day in the summer of 2010, have the last laugh?