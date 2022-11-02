World Cup 2022: Ghana opponents Uruguay start camping ahead of Qatar departure - EXCLUSIVE

South America giants Uruguay have started camping ahead of their departure to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

Diego Alonso's men have started preparations ahead of the global showpiece in what is expected to be an explosive tournament.

The gaffer has called up 55 players in his provisional list with the number set to to be cut down to a 26-man selection before the World Cup.

The home-based stars will continue with preparations before being joined by those abroad.

It's an all-familiar affair with Uruguay drawn against sworn enemies Ghana - which is desperate for revenge following the 2010 World Cup heartbreak.

The two-time world champions, who reached the quarter-finals in Russia four years ago, are up against Portugal, Ghana and South Korea.

Exactly 12 years and five months later, Ghana and Uruguay will meet again in the FIFA World Cup.

Drawn alongside Portugal and South Korea in Group H, the pair will play each other on matchday three of the group stage in Qatar.

Asamoah Gyan, whose last international appearance came three years earlier, might not be there; transgressor-in-chief from a decade ago, Suarez, still going strong in his native Uruguay, will almost certainly be there.

Will Ghana, fresh-faced but harbouring wounds from the past, have their revenge? Or will Uruguay and Suarez, as he did that day in the summer of 2010, have the last laugh?