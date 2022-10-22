World Cup 2022: Ghana President Akufo-Addo backs Otto Addo and his technical team

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo has complete faith in the technical team led by coach Otto Addo ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

While rallying support for the technical team, Akufo-Addo has warned football authorities not to interfere with their work.

"What is always a problem is Ministers, President and others influencing players on coaches, we don’t want it that way because we have confidence in the people you have chosen. I think we’ve got a very good technical team of Otto Addo, Chris Hughton, George Boateng and Didi Dramani.

"We’ve got a very good set of people to guide our players so we should leave them to work because they are the best combination for us and the rest of us will do our best to support them," he said.

The World Cup will start on November 20, but Ghana's campaign will kick off on November 24 with a crucial match against Group H favourites Portugal.

The Black Stars will then play South Korea on November 28 and Uruguay in their final group match on December 2.

The team's goal is to advance from the group stage and make it to the semi-finals for the first time.