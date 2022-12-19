GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

World Cup 2022: Ghana ranked 24th best team at global showpiece

Published on: 19 December 2022
World Cup 2022: Ghana ranked 24th best team at global showpiece

Ghana's Black Stars have been ranked the 24th best team at the just ended 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar which was won by Lionel Messi inspired Argentina on Sunday.

The four-time African champions failed to progress past the group stage after recording two defeats and a win.

Otto Addo's men lost 3-2 to Portugal, bounced back to beat South Korea 3-2 and lost 2-0 to Uruguay in an entertaining World Cup exit.

Despite failing to go past the group stage, the African giants placed 24 in the index rankings after the tournament Saw Argentina beating France in a nerve-racking final to clinch their third World Cup title.

Morocco will go down as the 2022 edition's biggest shock, becoming the first African nation to play a semifinal and announcing themselves as a rising footballing force.

It was another miserable World Cup for Germany, joining Belgium as the biggest underachievers.

You'll find them low down the final rankings list, below.

Rank Team Stage Reached Record (W-L-D) Goal Difference For/ Against FIFA Rank
1. Argentina Champion 4-1-2 +7 15 GF/ GA 8 3
2. France Runner-up 5-1-1 + 8 16 GF / 8 4
3. Croatia Third Place 2-1-4 +1 8 GF / 7 GA 12
4. Morocco Fourth Place 3-2-2 +1 6 GF / 5 GA 22
5. Netherlands Quarterfinals 3-0-2 +6 10 GF / 4 GA 8
6. England Quarterfinals 3-1-1 +9 13 GF / 4 GA 5
7. Brazil Quarterfinals 3-1-1 +5 8 GF / 3 GA 1
8. Portugal Quarterfinals 3-2-0 +6 12 GF / 6 GA 9
9. Japan Rd of 16 2-1-1 +1 5 GF / 4 GA 24
10. Senegal Rd of 16 2-2-0 -2 5 GF / 7 GA 18
11. Australia Rd of 16 2-2-0 -2 4 GF / 6 GA 38
12. Switzerland Rd of 16 2-2-0 -4 5 GF / 9 GA 15
13. Spain Rd of 16 1-1-2 +6 9 GF / 3 GA 7
14. USA Rd of 16 1-1-2 -1 3 GF / 4 GA 16
15. Poland Rd of 16 1-2-1 -2 3 GF / 5 GA 26
16. South Korea Rd of 16 1-2-1 -3 5 GF / 8 GA 28
17. Germany Groups 1-1-1 +1 6 GF / 5 GA 11
18. Ecuador Groups 1-1-1 +1 4 GF / 3 GA 44
19. Cameroon Groups 1-1-1 0 4 GF / 4 GA 43
20. Uruguay Groups 1-1-1 0 2 GF / 2 GA 14
21. Tunisia Groups 1-1-1 0 1 GF / 1 GA 30
22. Mexico Groups 1-1-1 -1 2 GF / 3 GA 13
23. Belgium Groups 1-1-1 -1 1 GF / 2 GA 2
24. Ghana Groups 1-2-0 -2 5 GF / 7 GA 61
25. Saudi Arabia Groups 1-2-0 -2 3 GF / 5 GA 51
26. Iran Groups 1-2-0 -3 4 GF / 7 GA 20
27. Costa Rica Groups 1-2-0 -8 3 GF / 11 GA 31
28. Denmark Groups 0-2-1 -2 1 GF / 3 GA 10
29. Serbia Groups 0-2-1 -3 5 GF / 8 GA 21
30. Wales Groups 0-2-1 -5 1 GF / 6 GA 19
31. Canada Groups 0-3-0 -5 2 GF / 7 GA 41
32. Qatar Groups 0-3-0 -6 1 GF / 7 GA 50

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more