World Cup 2022: Ghana ranked 24th best team at global showpiece

Ghana's Black Stars have been ranked the 24th best team at the just ended 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar which was won by Lionel Messi inspired Argentina on Sunday.

The four-time African champions failed to progress past the group stage after recording two defeats and a win.

Otto Addo's men lost 3-2 to Portugal, bounced back to beat South Korea 3-2 and lost 2-0 to Uruguay in an entertaining World Cup exit.

Despite failing to go past the group stage, the African giants placed 24 in the index rankings after the tournament Saw Argentina beating France in a nerve-racking final to clinch their third World Cup title.

Morocco will go down as the 2022 edition's biggest shock, becoming the first African nation to play a semifinal and announcing themselves as a rising footballing force.

It was another miserable World Cup for Germany, joining Belgium as the biggest underachievers.

You'll find them low down the final rankings list, below.