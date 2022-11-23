World Cup 2022: Ghana rated 19th most expensive team in Qatar

The Black Stars of Ghana are the 19th most expensive team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The combined worth of Ghana's 26-man squad is valued at €216.9 million with Arsenal star Thomas Partey the most expensive player in the team.

Ibrahim Danlad of Asante Kotoko is the least expensive player in the Ghana squad, valued around €125,000.

The four-time African champions are ahead of the likes of Japan and Mexico on the ranking of most expensive teams at the World Cup.

And while Ghana is valued € 216.9 million, Portugal are the fourth most expensive team at the World Cup. They are behind England, Brazil and France. The Portuguese national team is valued at €937 million.

Rafael Leão is the most expensive player in the Portugal team, worth 85 million Euros with former Real Madrid defender Pepe the least expensive player. Pepe is worth 1 million Euros.

The Black Stars will face Portugal in their opening game at the World Cup on November 24, 2022.