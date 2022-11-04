World Cup 2022: Ghana Sports Minister reveals Black Stars budget for tournament in Qatar

Ghana Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif on Friday revealed the budget for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, saying they will spend slightly more than $14 million on the Black Stars if they reach the semi-finals of the competition set to start on November 20.

Ghana will open their campaign on November 24 against Portugal, before taking on South Korea and Uruguay to conclude the group stage.

"The GFA received US$1.5 million from FIFA to augment the Black Stars' preparations. This amount was useful to organising the team’s friendly matches to improve technical and managerial readiness for Qatar. Ghana will receive a further US$9 million for our group stage participation in the tournament, covering three games against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea," Ussif said in parliament.

"Our group stage appearance will cost us an estimated US$8,166, 200. With our sights firmly fixed on progressing through the knockout stages, I am delighted to give you more good news, Mr. Speaker. Progressing from the group stage to the round of 16 will increase the prize money from US$9 million to US$13 million. At this stage, our expenditure will increase to US$8,792,600."

"When we progress from round of 16 to the quarter final, the prize money will increase from US$13 million to US$17 million. At this stage, our expenditure will increase from US$8,792,600 to US$9,512,200. If we progress from the quarter final into the last four, Ghana stands to receive between 27 million dollars to 42 million dollars. At this stage, we estimate a combined expenditure of 14,184, 100 million dollars. This estimated expenditure includes appearances fees, bonuses, p[er diems, flight arrangements, medicals, equipment, logistics and hospitality."

"Mr. Speaker, whichever way we look at the revenue and expenditure commitments for Qatar 2022, the benefits of playing in the World Cup far outstrip the expenditure with several other unquantifiable benefits."