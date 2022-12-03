World Cup 2022: Ghana star Andre Ayew’s daughter fine after collapse

Andre Ayew's daughter is fine after collapsing on Friday during Ghana's 2022 World Cup match against Uruguay.

The girl reportedly collapsed when his father missed the penalty in the first half.

After the game, the Black Stars captain rushed to the hospital, where his daughter was fortunately stable.

It is said that the situation appeared frightening at first, but doctors were up to the task.

The penalty miss cost the Black Stars a victory over Uruguay, and as a result, they were eliminated from the tournament at the group stage.

“We had the opportunity to get to the next stage. I missed the penalty. It’s difficult to take. We did not get it right. I am very optimistic for the future. I am sad but we will try and make it better," Ayew said after the game.

A first-half brace by Giorgian de Arrascaeta helped Uruguay to victory but was not enough for the two-time world champions to progress.

Meanwhile, Otto Addo has stepped down as head coach of the Black Stars.

The four-time African champions are leaving the World Cup at the group stage for the second time.