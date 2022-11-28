World Cup 2022: Ghana star Jordan Ayew admits South Korea 'gave us a tough time'

Ghana star Jordan Ayew is pleased with the 3-2 victory over South Korea on Monday, but admits the Koreans gave the Black Stars a tough time at Education City Stadium.

The Black Stars needed three points to avoid early elimination and looked set to cruise to victory after Mohammed Salisu and Kudus put them up 2-0 at halftime. The Crystal Palace was involved in the first goal and assisted the second.

However, Gue-Sung Cho equalised twice in three minutes after the break before Ajax's 22-year-old Kudus scored the game-winning goal in the 68th minute.

"The most important thing is that we got the three points. We scored two goals in the first half. We didn't start the second half well but we grew into it and managed to score the third goal. We defended well. They gave us a tough time."

"We have a very young team, very energetic. We the senior players, we try to motivate the younger ones every day and let them know that it's the World Cup. I think the young ones that came on and the ones that started showed experience, composure and we the senior players are really pleased."

Ghana held on for their first World Cup victory since reaching the quarter-finals in 2010, setting up a tense final group game against Uruguay, the team that knocked them out in controversial fashion 12 years ago.