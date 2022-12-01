World Cup 2022: Ghana star Kudus joins Mbappe, Rashford, Cody on Top scorers chart 

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus is among the list of top scorers in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

The Ajax midfielder has been Ghana's main man in the tournament with three goal contributions to his name.

Kudus was adjudged man of the match in Ghana's 3-2 win over South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayan on Monday.

The 23-year-old scored two goals in that epic encounter as Ghana claimed its first win of the tournament.

Marcos Rashford (England), Kylian Mbappe (France) and Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) lead the top scorers chart with three goals each.

Enner Valencia scored three goals to exit the tournament after Ecuador failed to make it pass the group stage.

Kudus may increase his tally on the chart when Ghana face Uruguay in the final group game at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra on Friday.

World Cup 2022 top scorers list:

Three goals:

Enner Valencia (Ecuador) Kylian Mbappé (France) Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

Marcus Rashford (England)

Two goals:

Salem Al-Dawsari (Saudi Arabia) Lionel Messi (Argentina) Richarlison (Brazil) Cho Gue-sung (South Korea) Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) Álvaro Morata (Spain) Ferran Torres (Spain) Olivier Giroud (France) Bukayo Saka (England ) ) Mehdi Taremi (Iran) Mohammed Kudus (Ghana) BRUNO FERNANDES (PORTUGAL)