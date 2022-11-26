World Cup 2022: Ghana superstar Andre Ayew urges calm after "underserved defeat" against Portugal

Ghana captain Andre Ayew is urging cool heads following his nation's controversial 3-2 defeat to Portugal in their opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars lost to the Portuguese thanks to a controversial Cristiano Ronaldo penalty and goals from Joao Felix and Rafael Leao.

The Ghanaian fought back to score goals courtesy Andre Ayew and Osman Bukari to leave the Africans bottom of Group H.

However, amid the widespread controversy surrounding the penalty incident, the Al Sadd forward is urging calm.

”Our game plan was really working well, we were solid. The penalty looks a little bit harsh. But I have a lot confidence in what I saw today,” Ayew said.

‘’We always come out of difficult situations. We need to stay calm, go home, relax and increase our performance. We need to try and score more and concede less.”

Ghana will now redirect focus on their next match against South Korea on Monday at the the Education City stadium.

They will wrap up their group H games with a cracker against Uruguay on December 2.