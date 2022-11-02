World Cup 2022: Ghana target Jeremie Frimpong to make Netherlands squad for Qatar 

Ghana are set to lose Jeremie Frimpong, who is expected to be named to the Netherlands squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana have never hidden their desire for the right-back, who has Ghanaian roots through his mother but currently plays for the Netherlands U21 team.

They have made several contacts, but Frimpong has ignored them because he is only interested in playing for the Netherlands, where he was born.

Frimpong has always preferred the Netherlands, having played for their U19, U20, and U21 teams.

The 21-year-old was set to make his senior team debut in March 2022, but a syndesmotic ligament tear prevented him from doing so.

Louis Van Gaal is said have included Frimpong in Netherlands World Cup provisional squad and is expected to make the final squad due to his consistency at Bayer Leverkusen.

Frimpong has five goals in 18 appearances across all competitions, mostly as a right-back but also as a right-wing-back.

The World Cup will start on November 20 and Netherlands will play Senegal, Qatar and Ecuador in the group stage while Ghana have dates with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.