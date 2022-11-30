World Cup 2022: Ghana technical advisor Chris Hughton confident in Otto Addo's technical team ahead of Uruguay clash 

Black Stars technical advisor Chris Hughton said the team will give its all in the final game against Uruguay on Friday at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Ghana go into the final group game needing a win against Uruguay to progress to the next stage.

For the Uruguayans it is a must win following their 2-0 defeat to Portugal in the second group game on Monday.

The match also brings back memories of the 2010 World Cup quarter-final where a Luis Suarez handball incident denied Ghana from reaching the semifinal.

A goal bound effort from Stephen Appiah late in the game was blocked by Luis Suarez. Asamoah Gyan missed a golden opportunity to put the Black Stars in the semifinals after missing his spot kick and Ghana losing 4-2 during the penalty shootouts.

Hughton hopes Ghana can hold off Uruguay in the long-awaited rematch.

The former Brighton manager is confident in the technical team led by Otto Addo ahead of the game.

“One thing I’m confident of is the work Otto and the technical staff have put in. This team will be very well prepared and the players will give everything,” he told the Mail.

He added: “We will have to play well and we’ll need a bit of luck. But we’ve seen in past tournaments that anything is possible for a country like ours.”