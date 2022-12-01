Ghana will battle Uruguay in a titanic and decisive 2022 World Cup match at Qatar's famous vagina stadium on Friday.

The 44,325-capacity Al Janoub Stadium resembles female genitalia and excites millions around the world.

The design of the Al Wakrah stadium was inspired by the flowing shape of a dhow, a traditional sailing vessel used by pearl divers and fishermen in the region for centuries.

The Al Wakrah stadium will host matches up to the quarter-finals and contains innovative cooling technology to bring temperatures down for the 40,000 fans.

It was designed by the late British-Iraqi architect, Dame Zaha Hadid, who died suddenly of a heart attack in 2016, aged 65.

The drawings were topped with a structure resembling the sails of a dhow.

But the images went viral with commentators suggesting the stadium looked more like a woman's private parts.

As well as the shape of the stadium, which is 12 miles south of the capital, Doha, being designed to keep out the desert heat, Al Wakrah will also use a revolutionary new air-conditioning technology to bring temperatures down to around 72F for fans and players.

Ghana will be looking for revenge against Uruguay following the extraordinary battle between the two teams in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup.

The South American nation progressed to the final four via a penalty shootout after the two teams finished level at 1-1 after 120 minutes of football, but there was huge controversy late on, with Luis Suarez receiving a red card for handling on the line in the final seconds; Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting spot kick, which sent the contest to penalties, with Uruguay reaching the final four for the first time since 1970.

Ghana can now eliminate Uruguay from the 2022 competition, with the Black Stars currently sitting second in Group H, having picked up three points from their opening two matches at the tournament, losing their section opener 3-2 to Portugal before recording a 3-2 victory over South Korea.

Ghana know their job, and it would be some story if they could progress to the knockout round for the first time since their run to the quarter-finals in 2010, having been eliminated in the group stage in 2014 before failing to qualify for the finals four years ago in Russia.

Uruguay have found it difficult to impress at the 2022 tournament, drawing 0-0 with South Korea in their opening match on November 24 before losing 2-0 to Portugal on Monday, which has left them bottom of Group H and facing an early exit from the competition.

La Celeste have found it difficult in their opening two games at the 2022 competition, though, and they will now be taking on a Ghana side out for revenge following their infamous contest in 2010.