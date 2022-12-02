World Cup 2022: Ghana vs Uruguay - LIVE UPDATES

Follow the play-by-play in the game between Ghana and Uruguay from the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.

Match Preview

Ghana have their destiny in their own hands as they face old foes, Uruguay in the last Group H match at the World Cup in Qatar on Friday at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Black Stars having beaten South Korea in the last round need just a point to ensure their progression to the knockout stage of the tournament is secured.

A resounding win for Ghana in this game could also see the African giants finish top of the group depending on the results of the other game involving Korea and Portugal.

The Black Stars go into this fixture on the back of the memories of 2010 when they two sides met and the unforgettable incident happened.

Ghana came so close to a semi-finals berth after a Luiz Suarez handball on the goal line prevented a winning goal by the Black Stars just at the end of extra-time.

A penalty was awarded to Ghana but failed to convert and were eliminated subsequently through post match penalty shootouts.

The Black Stars are hopeful of claiming a redemption at the end of Friday's encounter.

Uruguay are aware of the fact that anything short of a victory against Ghana in Al Wakrah on Friday evening will see them bow out of the tournament after group stages.

The Sky Blues are yet to score a single goal in Qatar after two rounds after drawing goalless with Korea and losing 2-0 to Portugal.

The last time the Celeste didn't go beyond the group stage in the World Cup was in 2002 where they drew 3-3 in the final group game against Senegal.

However, Uruguay are boastful of a good record against African oppositions in this tournament as they're unbeaten in four matches against Senegal, South Africa, Ghana and Egypt.

The Sky Blues are keen on maintaining their undefeated run against African sides but this time must be a win at all costs, only that way they can make it to the next round.