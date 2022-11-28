World Cup 2022: Ghana will try to stop every attack - Otto Addo on South Korea clash

Ghana coach Otto Addo has devised a strategy to stop South Korea's attack led by Son Heung-min in the 2022 World Cup match at the Education Stadium on Monday.

Given that he coached the Tottenham star at the youth level at Hamburger SV in Germany, Addo is very familiar with him.

“I can’t talk about the game plan for tomorrow, but I have an idea of what we are going to do,” Addo said at the pre-match presser.

“We will try to stop every offence against Korea. Son is a very good player; I know him because I worked with him in Germany.”

South Korea and Ghana will compete for three crucial points in their second meeting in Group H.

South Korea tied Uruguay 0-0 but struggled in the final third, while Ghana fell to Portugal 3-2.

The Koreans are one point ahead of Uruguay and two points behind Portugal. Ghana is currently second in the standings, but another loss would eliminate them from the World Cup.