World Cup 2022: Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana reacts after Black Stars exit

Black Stars forward Kamaldeen Sulemana has expressed disappointment following Ghana's group stage exit at the World Cup in Qatar.

The 20-year-old forward made substitute appearances in all three games as the Black Stars picked only three points from Group H.

Sulemana produced his best performance in the final game against Uruguay, but it was a little too late for the Black Stars to make a difference.

However, the Stade Rennais winger has showed gratitude to Ghanaians for their overwhelming support for the team.

"From Techiman to the World Cup. Alhamdulilah. What an honour to represent Ghana at the Mundial," he wrote on Twitter.

"Very grateful to the technical team for the opportunity and trust. Unfortunately our journey ended in disappointments to ourselves, all Africans instead of hope and inspiration to Ghanaians especially in these times.

"Heartfelt thanks to all Ghanaians and fans across the Africa and the world who supported in person and from a distance with their hearts. Big thanks to everyone who has been supporting and believing the dream since the beginning.

"Special mention to Techiman. It's always an honour to fly the flag of Ghana."

Sulemana will return to France to rejoin his Rennais teammates as they prepare for the resumption of Ligue 1 after the World Cup.