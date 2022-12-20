World Cup 2022: Ghana winger Osman Bukari opens up on his goal against Portugal 

Ghana winger Osman Bukari says his goal against Portugal in the World Cup is the best in his career.

The 24-year-old came on as a substitute to score in Ghana's 3-2 defeat to Portugal at the Stadium 974.

Osman Bukari was in red-hot form for Red Star Belgrade before he made the Black Stars 26-man squad for the World Cup.

The former Nantes winger scored his first ever goal for the Black Stars at a major tournament.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Sompa FM, Osman Bukari said his goal against the European country is the best moment of his life but not the best goal.

“My goal against Portugal is not the best goal but it’s my best moment in my life because the World Cup is the most watched and so, to score at the tournament is something but it is not the best goal”

Osman Bukari played in Ghana's games against Portugal and Uruguay.