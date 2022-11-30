World Cup 2022: Ghanaian actress sends important message to Otto Addo ahead of Black Stars clash with Uruguay

Ghanaian actress Habiba Sinare has asked Black Stars coach Otto Addo to allow the players to watch Ghana's 2010 game against Uruguay again ahead of Friday's match in Qatar.

Black Stars renew their rivalry with Uruguay 12 years after the dramatic quarter-final encounter at the World Cup in South Africa.

Forward Luis Suarez denied Ghana a place in the last four after handling a goal-bound strike from Dominic Adiyiah.

Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty and the Black Stars ended up losing the game on penalties.

"Dear Uncle Otto Addo, Please how are you doing today? I come in peace. First of all, I will like to say Ayekoo for the great work done so far. I beg you I have one request to make; can you make our players watch the 2010 quarterfinals match against Uruguay from now till Friday afternoon?" Habiba said.

She continued that "I beg you!! You see the part where the players and Ghanaians were all crying nu, please put those funeral sad songs under the videos so they watch it. Uhuuuhh kindly add one of Grandpa Atta’s tribute songs to it. Especially the part where uncle Asamoah was about to take the penalty, increase the volume to like 99.

According to the actress, "Our men need to understand that, Friday’s match is not just any match, it is not the normal FIFA dien dien. IT IS A REVENGE AFFAIR!!

They need to understand that we are scattering that country with goals and that is our only option.Uncle Otto if you want kraa, we will help you download everything so that you don’t stress yourself".

"However, if our boys do otherwise on Friday(may God forbid 100 x), please you see that national Budget that was read last week; they will contribute and pay so our taxes will rest for a year. Because they have no right to stress their fellow Ghanaians. We don suffer tayaa!!!," she wrote.

"Uncle Atto, in conclusion we pray the Almighty Allah bless you with more wisdom to plan for victory! And victory it will be!! In Shaa Allah," she concluded.

The winner of Friday's clash is likely to advance to the knockout stage.