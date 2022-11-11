GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
World Cup 2022: Ghanaian-born Mohammed Muntari included in Qatar's final squad

Published on: 11 November 2022
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: Mohammed Muntari of Al Duhail SC celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 5th Place match between Ulsan Hyundai FC and Al Duhail SC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Mohammed Muntari, who was born in Ghana, has been included in host nation Qatar's squad for the 2022 World Cup. 

Early in his career, the forward naturalised for Qatar and is set to make his World Cup debut this year.

Since making his Qatar debut in 2014, the 28-year-old has scored 13 goals in 38 games.

Muntari was born in Kumasi and graduated from T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School before relocating to Qatar.

Muntari explained his decision to represent Qatar over Ghana earlier this year, dismissing suggestions that he was motivated by money.

"It was never financial [switching to Qatar]. We play football firstly because we love football and we want to take care of the people we want to take care of," Muntari told TV3

"I wouldn’t say it was financially [motivated] because, at the end of the day, I could have been playing for Ghana and still be earning much."

Muntari started his career at Golden Lions Soccer Academy, owned by former Ghana star Odartey Lamptey, and currently plays for Al-Duhail SC.

Qatar open their campaign on November 20 against Ecuador before facing Netherlands and Senegal.

