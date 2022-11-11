World Cup 2022: Ghanaian-born Mohammed Muntari included in Qatar's final squad

Mohammed Muntari, who was born in Ghana, has been included in host nation Qatar's squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Early in his career, the forward naturalised for Qatar and is set to make his World Cup debut this year.

Since making his Qatar debut in 2014, the 28-year-old has scored 13 goals in 38 games.

The hosts of the #WorldCup Qatar 🇶🇦 have announced their squad for the tournament.#GhanaSoccerNet pic.twitter.com/Kp0g8rfJTy — Ghanasoccernet.com (@Ghanasoccernet) November 11, 2022

Muntari was born in Kumasi and graduated from T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School before relocating to Qatar.

Muntari explained his decision to represent Qatar over Ghana earlier this year, dismissing suggestions that he was motivated by money.

"It was never financial [switching to Qatar]. We play football firstly because we love football and we want to take care of the people we want to take care of," Muntari told TV3

"I wouldn’t say it was financially [motivated] because, at the end of the day, I could have been playing for Ghana and still be earning much."

Muntari started his career at Golden Lions Soccer Academy, owned by former Ghana star Odartey Lamptey, and currently plays for Al-Duhail SC.

Qatar open their campaign on November 20 against Ecuador before facing Netherlands and Senegal.