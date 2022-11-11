World Cup 2022: Ghanaian defender Gregory Wüthrich named in Switzerland standby list

Swiss-born Ghanaian defender Gregory Wüthrich has been placed in the standby of Switzerland ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

The 27-year-old could not make the final 26-man squad but manager Murat Yakin is keeping the Sturm Graz centre-back for any last minute decision.

Wüthrich has been in top form for the Austrian outfit this season, scoring a goal in 15 matches.

He joins David von Ballmoos (Young Boys), Amir Saipi (Lugano), Jordan Lotomba (Nice), Kevin Mbabu (Fulham), Leonidas Stergiou (St. Gallen), Cédric Zesiger (YB), Charles Pickel (Cremonese), Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Kastriot Imeri (YB), Cedric Itten (YB), Dan Ndoye (Basel), Andi Zeqiri (Basel) on the standby list.

“I feel joy for the first time. Especially because the qualification wasn't easy. The Nations League, in which we stayed, was also exhausting," said Switzerland manager Yakin Murat after naming his team.

"I don't know any pressure, I don't feel it. I have friends. The players are well prepared, we cannot influence some things. If the opponent is better, then we have to accept that."

Switzerland will face Ghana in their final friendly before the World Cup in Qatar.