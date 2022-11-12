World Cup 2022: Ghanaian forward Mohammed Muntari makes Qatar's final squad for tournament 

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Muntari has been named in Qatar's final squad for the upcoming World Cup.

Coach Felix Sanchez named his 26-man squad on Friday which players from the Qatari Super League dominated.

The 28-year-old including his teammates will be playing in their first World Cup for the Arabian country.

Ghana captain Andre Ayew will see 13 of his teammates from Al Sadd participating in the tournament which kicks off on November 20.

The Asian champions will face Ecuador in the opening match on November 20.

Qatar will also meet Senegal and the Netherlands in Group A.

World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Saad Al Sheeb, Meshaal Barsham, Yousuf Hassan.

Defenders: Pedro Miguel, Musaab Khidir, Tarek Salman, Bassam Al Rawi, Khoukhi Boualem, Abdelkarim Hassan,

Midfielders: Ismaeel Mohammad, Hommam Al Amin, Jassim Jabir, Ali Asad, Mohammed Waad, Salem Al Hajri, Assim Madibo, Mustafa Meshaal, Karim Boudiaf.

Forwards: Abdulaziz Hatim, Naif Al Hadhrami, Hassan Al Haydos, Akram Afif, Almeez Ali, Mohammed Muntari, Ahmed Alaa, Khalid Muneer.

Coach: Felix Sanchez