World Cup 2022: Ghanaian Gregory Wuthrich on Switzerland’s standby list

Gregory Wuthrich is on Switzerland's 2022 World Cup standby list after the country's final squad was announced earlier this week.

Wuthrich was born in Switzerland to a Ghanaian mother and a Swiss father. He made a commitment to a European country early in his career and has represented them from U18 to now senior level.

The 27-year-old, who plays for Sturm Graz in Switzerland, is one of 13 players on the standby list and could be called up if an injury occurs.

Switzerland, led by midfielder Granit Xhaka, are in Group G with Brazil, Serbia, and Cameroon.

Switzerland qualified for the tournament by winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification UEFA Group C, ahead of European champion Italy.

They will be hoping to advance beyond the Round of 16 after failing to do so in the previous two World Cups.