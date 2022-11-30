World Cup 2022: Ghanaian ladies yearning for Mohammed Kudus following heroics against South Korea 

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus became the talk of town following his heroics against South Korea on Monday.

The Ajax star scored two goals to help Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 at the Education City Stadium on Monday in the FIFA World Cup.

His brace made him the first Ghanaian player to score two goals in a single FIFA World Cup match.

Mohammed Kudus impressive performance saw him go viral and currently the ladies favorite in the West African country after the game.

Popular socialite, Efia Odo had a message for Mohammed Kudus right after the game.

Man of the match definitely goes to Kudus. Is he single ? I’m asking for my friend. She’s not on social media 👀 — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) November 28, 2022

Some ladies also admitted to having a crush on the Ghanaian star with many posting pictures of him on their various social media platform.

Interesting among the pictures was one that went viral with a lady posting a wedding invitation with Mohammed Kudus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ghkwaku (@ghkwaku)

Kudus was adjudged Man of the match in Ghana's win against South Korea and has turned his attention to the game against Uruguay on Friday.