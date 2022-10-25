World Cup 2022: Ghanaian musician Sonnie Badu campaigns for Hearts of Oak star Daniel Afriyie to make Black Stars final squad 

Ghanaian Musician Sonnie Badu has urged Black Stars coach Otto Addo to select Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnie for the World Cup.

The Hearts of Oak star is among the home-based players likely to be make Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The Afcon U-20 champion was part of the Black Stars squad for the September friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Sonnie Badu, a Ghanaian Gospel musician has campaigned for the inclusion of Daniel Afriyie Barnie in the Black Stars squad in a post on his social media page

"Dear Coach Otto Addo and @ghana_fa_official , we are praying for you".

"We know you are doing all you can to make us proud. In this light. I highly recommend the inclusion of this local based play… @afriyiebdaniel he has proven beyond doubt that he is capable and he has been very instrumental.

"This young man was part of the U20-won Wafu and afcon is part U23 - now playing the qualifies he actually scored both goals.

"Black stars B which is black galaxy; qualified for Chan and Black stars as well, his inclusion in the World Cup team will be great .. I pray for the Lords blessing and wisdom on you all .. Dr Badu"

