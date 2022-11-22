World Cup 2022: Ghanaian Yunus Musah becomes youngest player to start for US at the tournament

Midfielder Yunus Musah has become the youngest player to start a World Cup game for the United States of America at the World Cup.

The Valencia midfielder at 19 years, 358 days made history at the tournament currently ongoing in Qatar.

Musah was handed a starting role by coach Greg Belhater in the Group B opener against Wales on Monday evening.

The Yankees were held by Wales after a late Gareth Bale penalty cancelled an early strike by Timothy Weah, son of Liberia president George Weah.

Musah was born to Ghanaian parents in New York, but spent his early days in Italy before moving to England where his started his football career.

Although there were attempts from the English FA to get him play for the Three Lions, the former Arsenal academy player opted to represent the United States.

He was also eligible to play for Italy and four-time African champions Ghana.