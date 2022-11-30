World Cup 2022: Ghanaians should expect more from the Black Stars against Uruguay - Gidoen Mensah 

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah says Ghanaians should expect more from the Black Stars against Uruguay in the final group game on Friday.

The Black Stars picked its first win of the tournament against South Korea on Monday at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayan.

A goal from Mohammed Salisu and a brace by Mohammed Kudus ensured Ghana defeated South Korea 3-2.

The Auxerre left-back made his World Cup debut in the second game and was substituted in the 88th minute after picking up an injury.

On the Uruguay game on Friday, Mensah said Ghanaians should expect more from the Black Stars because the win over South Korea would be in vain if Ghana fails to beat Uruguay to progress in the competition.

“Beating South Korea is going to help us obviously, but then if we lose against Uruguay, it would be a bit worrying so we would do more to win.”.

Mensah added that he suffered from cramps and nothing major so he should recover in time for the next game.

“It was just cramps which comes, for me it was better for to go off for fresh legs to come and defend. If I wanted to be in the game and play that will be selfish and it was going to affect the team so I had to come off.”