World Cup 2022: Ghana's best players who missed out in Qatar

Ghana coach Otto Addo has been left with some big selection decisions as he named his final 26-man squad without a number of key players.

There is often an eyebrow or two raised when squads is finally announced ahead of a World Cup or an African Cup of Nations.

Addo has confirmed that he was rocked by injuries to a number of his key players just before he named his final squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, as exclusively revealed by Ghanasoccernet.com.

The Germany-based coach excluded Richard Ofori, Jojo Wollacot and Baba Iddrisu from his final 26-man squad on Monday for the tournament to be played in the Asian country.

Three key players have been ruled out of the tournament which has thrown Addo's plans into disarray forcing him to hand late call-ups to players on the periphery of the squad.

There are a mounting of injury concerns for coach Otto Addo as he named his name final squad on Monday.

Ghana begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, before facing South Korea four days later and concluding the group stage against Uruguay on December 2. Ghana head to Qatar for the World Cup desperately hoping to avoid a repeat of their last major tournament.

At the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Ghana, four-time winners of the continental competition, failed to make the knockout round for the first time in 2006 following a shock defeat to minnows and debutants Comoros.

Their humiliating exit saw them fail to win a match in 22 appearances at the finals and finish bottom of their group.

But Ghana have struggled for form since edging out Nigeria for a place in Qatar in a tie marred by crowd violence in the second leg.

Such is the level of concern over their recent travails that some are even calling for Addo to be replaced before the World Cup, while the country itself has sought divine intervention by having two national days of prayer and fasting in a bid to reverse their fortunes ahead of the tournament.

Ghana have won just two of their 12 matches this year.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by the Central African Republic, ranked 132 in the world by FIFA, in their first AFCON qualifier in June, before being thrashed 4-1 by Japan and drawing 0-0 with Chile.