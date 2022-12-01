World Cup 2022: Ghana's chances of reaching last 16 rises to 41 percent

The Black Stars chances of progressing to the final 16 at the World Cup has been increased.

Ghana defeated South Korea in their second group game and will need at least a point to make it into the knockout stages.

According to a US data firm Nielsen, Ghana has 41% chance of making it out of the group after two round of games in Group H.

Meanwhile, their opponents on Friday Uruguay have a 49% chance of progressing despite losing their second game against Portugal. South Korea have a low chance of qualifying with an 11% success rate.

The Black Stars head into the game against Uruguay with revenge on their minds.

Ghana lost to Uruguay 12 years ago in controversial circumstances after forward Luis Suarez prevented the Black Stars from reaching the last 16 with a goal-bound handball.

The Black Stars were eliminated from the World Cup in South Africa after losing on penalties to Uruguay.