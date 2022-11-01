World Cup 2022: Ghana’s goalkeeping department is safe- Richard Kingston

Black Stars Goalkeeper’s coach Richard Kingston has absolute confidence in the goalkeepers to be selected ahead of the World Cup.

Ghana will be making its fourth appearance in the World Cup which kicks off on November 20 in Qatar.

The Black Stars have been housed in Group H where they face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Coach Otto Addo has submitted his 55-man provisional squad to FIFA and will name his final 26 on November 20,2022.

Kingston who is tasked with ensuring Ghana gets the safest pair of hands at the tournament says the goalkeeping department is safe and has assured fans not to worry.

Speaking in an interview with GNA during a ‘Walk with the legends’ organized by the Ghana FA, the former Black Stars shot stopper was optimistic goalkeepers selected for the mundial will deliver.

“The goalkeepers we have now have confidence, and you can see that from the recent games we have played. They want to do something for the nation, and for me, that department is safe. Anybody who gets the chance to be in the post will give off their maximum best”

The Black Stars will open their World Cup account against Portugal on November 24 before taking on Uruguay and South Korea respectively.

The biggest soccer mundial has been scheduled for November and December this year, with 32 countries set to battle it out for the covetous trophy in Qatar.