World Cup 2022: Ghana’s goalkeeping department weak without Wollacott and Richard Ofori- William Amamoo

Former Ghana international William Amamoo says the Black Stars is heading into the World Cup with a very week goalkeeping department.

Coach Otto Addo announced his World Cup squad on Monday without his usual first and second choice goalkeepers Jojo Wollacott and Richard Ofori.

A late injury to Jojo Wollacott (Charlton Athletic) and Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates) saw Coach Otto Addo lose his two top goalkeepers ahead of the World Cup.

Wollacott, who was supposed to be Ghana’s first choice goalkeeper, is reported to have sustained a finger injury on Saturday which has ruled him out of the tournament.

According to William Amamoo, the goalkeeping department is currently the weakest among the squad mentioned by Coach Otto Addo for the tournament.

Speaking in an interview on his view about the squad announced by Coach Otto Addo, he said, “To me, the goalkeepers department is the weakest link in the team at this moment going into the World Cup.

“Looking at the squad back in 2006 and the previous editions of the World Cup we have played, this current goalkeeping department is the weakest”, he said in an interview

“I was not happy when I learnt both our first and second choice goalkeepers are injured. I have to be very honest, if you have a very good squad and your goalkeeping department is shaky, then there is a call for worry”. He added.

Ghana will face Switzerland in an international friendly on Thursday November 17, 2022 before traveling to Doha for the tournament.

The Black Stars will play Portugal on November 24, before taking on South Korea three days’ time and a titanic clash against Uruguay in the final group game on December 2, 2022.