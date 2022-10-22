World Cup 2022: Ghana's jersey against South Korea revealed

The Black Stars of Ghana will wear an all-white jersey when they face South Korea at the World Cup in Qatar, FIFA has confirmed.

The jerseys to be worn for the group stage games has been revealed as the World Cup fast approaches, with just 29 days remaining.

While Ghana wear white, South Korea will be in their first kit, which is an all red. The Asians will play in Red throughout the group stage games.

The Black Stars will face South Korea in their second group game on November 28, 2022 at the Education City Stadium.

The four-time African champions are preparing ahead of the tournament which starts on November 20, with their first game against 2016 European champions Portugal.

Ghana coach Otto Addo is expected to name his preliminary squad on Saturday before the official date for the release of the final team in November.

The West African football powerhouse are making a return to the Mundial after missing the 2018 edition in Russia.