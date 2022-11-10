World Cup 2022: Ghana's opponent Portugal name 26-man squad; Renato Sanches omitted

Portugal has named their final squad for Qatar, including superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who will compete in his fifth World Cup, a feat previously held by only four players.

Ronaldo has appeared in the previous four World Cups and has been named to Portugal's 26-man squad by coach Fernando Santos for this year’s showpiece which begins on November 24.

Portugal's first match in Qatar will be against Ghana, whose squad will be revealed on Monday, November 14.

The most notable absence from Fernando Santos' squad is PSG midfielder Renato Sanches, whose career has taken a noticeable downturn after being named the Young Player of the Tournament during Portugal's successful Euro 2016 campaign.

Portugal will play Nigeria in a pre-tournament friendly on November 17 before facing Ghana in their World Cup opener on November 24.

Portugal will also face Uruguay and South Korea in the group stage on November 28 and December 2, respectively.

Portugal World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Rui Patricio, Jose Sa;

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Danilo Pereira, Antonio Silva, Nuno Mendes, Raphael Guerreiro;

Midfielders: William Carvalho, Ruben Neves, Joao Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, Otavio, Matheus Nunes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Mario;

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao, Ricardo Horta, Andre Silva, Goncalo Ramos.