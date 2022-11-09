World Cup 2022: Ghana’s opponent South Korea handed injury boost

South Korea, Ghana's group opponent, have received an injury boost after captain Son Heung-Min declared he will be available for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

During Tottenham's 1-0 win over Marseille on November 1, the 30-year-old forward suffered a fracture around his left eye.

He had surgery on Friday and missed Tottenham's 2-1 loss to Liverpool, but he quelled any lingering injury concerns with an Instagram message.

"I won't miss this for the world. I can't wait to represent our beautiful country," Son wrote.

"I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you all for the messages of support I have received over the last week.

"I have read so many of them and truly, truly appreciate you all. In a tough time I received a lot of strength from you!

"Playing for your country at the World Cup is the dream of so many children growing up, just as it was one of mine too."

The World Cup begins on 20 November, with South Korea's opening game against Uruguay on 24 November.

They will face Ghana on November 28 before facing Portugal on December 2.