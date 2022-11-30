GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

World Cup 2022: Ghana’s Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif appeals to supporters to bare with challenges and support the Black Stars

Published on: 30 November 2022
World Cup 2022: Ghana’s Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif appeals to supporters to bare with challenges and support the Black Stars

 

Ghana’s Sports Minister Hon Mustapha Ussif together with the Ambassador of Ghana to Qatar, H.E Mohamed Noureddine Ismail and some security operatives took time to visit the Ghanaian contingent who have made their way to Qatar to support the Black stars in the ongoing World Cup.

In his address to the supporters at the Al madaen apartment in Doha, the Hon Minister used the opportunity to express his sincere gratitude to the delegation for the unflinching support they had exhibited so far in Qatar.

 

Hon Ussif noted that the economy of Ghana was really under distress and that is why he took the decision to appeal to individuals and organisations to provide their support by way of donations and sponsorships to help cater for some expenses for the Ghanaian delegation.

He further appealed to the supporters not to go out and sell the tickets they have toiled to secure for them adding that a few Ghanaians have been arrested and processed for court for selling tickets they were given to enable them access the stadium.

On his part, the Ambassador of Ghana to Qatar also commended the Ghanaian delegation for showing discipline so far and encouraged them to continue showing the rich culture of Ghana.

Mr. George Mensah, a security expert with the Ghana police service also added his voice by thanking the supporters and asked them to continue with the way they have comported themselves so far.

He added that they were there to provide security to the delegation at all times.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more