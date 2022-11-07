World Cup 2022: Ghana's Sports Minster Mustapha Ussif calls for support for Black Stars 

Ghana's Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to support the Black Stars to excel at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

According to Ussif, the team’s preparation was progressing alongside a designed strategy by the government and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to ensure the utmost performance by the team.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Yagaba-Kubori Constituency in the North East Region also said Ghanaians needed to contribute financially via Mobile Money donation to cushion the team and motivate them to achieve success in Qatar.

Black Stars make a return to the tournament after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia and have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.

Black Stars will play Switzerland in an International friendly on November 17, before travelling to Qatar for the World Cup.