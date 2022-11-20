World Cup 2022: Ghana’s squad features five Premier League stars

The English Premier League will be represented by 134 players at the 2022 World Cup.

Manchester City, the reigning champions, has the most, with 16 players called up, followed by Manchester United (14).

Chelsea (12), Tottenham (11) and Arsenal (10) round out the top five, with Thomas Partey among the Gunners' 10 players.

The midfielder is one of five Premier League Ghanaians included in the Black Stars 26-man squad.

PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYERS AT THE 2022 WORLD CUP (BY CLUB)

AFC Bournemouth (2 players): Chris Mepham, Kieffer Moore (Wales).

Arsenal (10 players): Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli (both Brazil), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Japan), Granit Xhaka (Switzerland), William Saliba (France), Matt Turner (USA), Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Bukayo Saka (all England), Thomas Partey (Ghana).

Aston Villa (4 players): Leander Dendoncker (Belgium), Jan Bednarek, Matty Cash (both Poland), Emiliano Martinez (Argentina).

Brentford (6 players): Mikkel Damsgaard, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard (all Denmark), Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon), David Raya (Spain), Saman Ghoddos (Iran).

Brighton (8 players): Kauro Mitoma (Japan), Leandro Trossard (Belgium), Robert Sanchez (Spain), Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina), Tariq Lamptey (Ghana), Pervis Estupinan, Moises Caicedo, Jeremy Sarmiento (all Ecuador).

Chelsea (12 players): Mateo Kovacic (Croatia), Thiago Silva (Brazil), Denis Zakaria (Switzerland), Christian Pulisic (USA), Hakim Ziyech (Morocco), Kai Havertz (Germany), Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling (all England), Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly (both Senegal), Cesar Azpilicueta (Spain).

Crystal Palace (2 players): Joachim Andersen (Denmark), Jordan Ayew (Ghana).

Everton (4 players): Jordan Pickford (England), Amadou Onana (Belgium), Conor Coady (England), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Senegal).

Fulham (6 players): Harry Wilson,Daniel James (both Wales),Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson (both USA), Joao Palhinha (Portugal), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).

Leeds United (3 players): Rasmus Kristensen (Denmark), Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams (both USA).

Leicester City (7 players): Danny Ward (Wales), Wout Faes, Timothy Castagne, Youri Tielemans (all Belgium), James Maddison (England), Nampalys Mendy (Senegal), Daniel Amartey (Ghana).

Liverpool (7 players): Alisson, Fabinho (both Brazil), Ibrahima Konate (France), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson (both England), Darwin Nunez (Uruguay), Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands).

Man City (16 players): Manuel Akanji (Switzerland), Ederson (Brazil), Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium), Ilkay Gundogan (Germany), John Stones, Kyle Walker, Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish (all England), Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva (all Portugal), Nathan Ake (Netherlands), Aymeric Laporte and Rodri (both Spain), Julian Alvarez (Argentina).

Man Utd (14 players): Antony, Casemiro, Fred (all Brazil), Christian Eriksen (Denmark), Raphael Varane (France), Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford (all England), Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo (all Portugal), Facundo Pellistri (Uruguay), Tyrell Malacia (Netherlands), Lisandro Martinez (Argentina).

Newcastle United (5 players): Bruno Guimaraes (Brazil), Fabian Schar (Switzerland), Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson (all England).

Nottingham Forest (5 players): Remo Freuler (Switzerland), Wayne Hennessey, Neco Williams, Brennan Johnson (all Wales), Cheikhou Kouyate (Senegal).

Southampton (2 players): Armel Bella-Kotchap (Germany), Mohammed Salisu (Ghana).

Tottenham Hotspur (11 players): Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Denmark), Ivan Perisic (Croatia), Richarlison (Brazil), Ben Davies (Wales), Hugo Lloris (France), Eric Dier, Harry Kane (both England), Rodrigo Bentancur (Uruguay), Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal), Cristian Romero (Argentina), Son Heung-min (South Korea).

West Ham United (5 players): Lucas Paqueta (Brazil), Alphonse Areola (France), Nayef Aguerd (Morocco), Thilo Kehrer (Germany), Declan Rice (England).

Wolverhampton Wanderers (5 players): Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves, Jose Sa (all Portugal), Hwang Hee-chan (South Korea), Raul Jimenez (Mexico).