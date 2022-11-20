World Cup 2022: Ghana's tournament guide, key players and tactics

Four-time African champions Ghana will be making their fourth appearance at the World Cup when they assemble in Qatar this week.

The Black Stars return to the the tournament with hopes of surpassing their best performance which was reaching the quarter-finals in 2010.

Ghana head to the competition as the lowest ranked nation at the World Cup but cannot be underestimated.

Ghana's group games

Portugal vs Ghana (November 24, 4:00 pm)

South Korea vs Ghana (November 28, 1:00 pm)

Ghana vs Uruguay (December 2, 3:00 pm)

Ghana vs Portugal H2H record: Played 1, Lost 1

Ghana vs South Korea H2H record: Played 6, Won 3, Lost 3

Ghana vs Uruguay H2H record: Played 1, Lost 1

Ghana's World Cup squad

Notable absentees

First-choice goalkeepers Jojo Wollacot and Richard Ofori are all missing the tournament due to injuries while Joseph Paintsil and Felix Afena-Gyan failed to make the squad.

Meanwhile, in the absence of the goalkeepers, Ibrahim Danlad and Manaf Nurudeen have been picked as replacement.

Ghana's predicted starting eleven

Ghana predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ati Zigi; Lamptey, Salisu, Amartey, Baba Rahman; Partey, Abdul Samed, J Ayew, A Ayew, Sulemana; Williams

Key Players

Andre Ayew remains one of Ghana's most important players going to the World Cup due to his experience. Arsenal star Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus of Ajax and Inaki Williams of Athletic Bilbao are the players expected to star for the Black Stars in Qatar.