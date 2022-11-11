World Cup 2022: Gov’t will not fly supporters with state money to Qatar - Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif

Ghana’s Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif says the government will not be sponsoring supporters to Qatar for the World Cup.

According to the Member of Parliament for Yagaba-Kubori Constituency, government has no plans of airlifting supporters due to the current economic challenges.

Speaking at the unveiling of the Goldfields Ghana Limited sponsorship package for the Black Stars he said, “In view of the current situation we find ourselves, the government will not be using the consolidated fund to fund anybody as a supporter to Qatar. But what we will do as you historically know, is we will rely on corporate Ghana to support us so we can get some few supporters to support our national team.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports will, however, continue to appeal to corporate Ghana and the private sector, to support and finance some Ghanaian fans to provide symbolic support for the Black Stars. As an alternative measure, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in collaboration with the Ghanaian Mission in Qatar, will mobilize Ghanaians and other Africans based in Qatar to provide support for the Black Stars.

“Irrespective of the challenges, wherever we are, and everywhere we go, let us rally behind the Black Stars in this World Cup Campaign, Qatar 2022, and give them our unflinching support to make another worthwhile history in their World Cup journey.”

The Sports Minister also appealed to Corporate Ghana to come on board to support the Black Stars.