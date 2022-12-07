GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
World Cup 2022: GPL stars Daniel Barnieh and Danlad Ibrahim meet Ronaldo

Published on: 07 December 2022
Ghana Premier League duo Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Danlad Ibrahim have met Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. 

The Hearts of Oak forward and Asante Kotoko goalkeeper met the five-time Ballon d'Or winner after Ghana's opening day defeat against Portugal.

Ronaldo opened the scoring for the 2016 European champions after a controversial penalty was awarded the ex-Manchester United forward. Portugal beat Ghana 3-2 in an entertaining game at the Stadium 974.

Barnieh and Ibrahim failed to make an appearance for the Black Stars as Ghana exited the competition at the group stage.

Having lost the opener against Portugal, the Black Stars bounce back to beat South Korea in the second group game.

However, when it mattered most the team faltered, suffering a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay to bow out of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo and his Portugal team are through to the quarter-finals of the World Cup after thrashing Switzerland in their round of 16 game.

Portugal will face North Africans Morocco in the last eight.

