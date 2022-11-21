World Cup 2022: Group A Match Report - Senegal 0-2 Netherlands

Netherlands got off the mark in their opening game of the World Cup in Qatar after edging out African champions Senegal with two late goals at the Al Thumama Stadium on Monday.

PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo scored on his World Cup debut and another goal from substitute Davy Klaasen gave Louis van Gaal's team a winning start.

The Oranjes claimed a 2-0 victory with just their only two shots on target in the entire game as they punished Senegal for missing the best chances in the Group A encounter

The Oranjes were slightly on top in the first half with regards to the possession yet they failed to register a single shot that could trouble goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Ismaila Sarr's attempted shot from the edge of the box in the 25th minute was dealt by Virgil Van Dijk as he blocked the effort to prevent it head towards the goalkeeper.

Netherlands midfielder Steven Berghuis lashed a ball from around the penalty area in the 40th minute but his shot went narrowly over the crossbar.

Moments after the interval, Van Dijk got his head on a resulting corner-kick but was unlucky as his header went inches over the bar.

Forward Boulaye Dia forced the Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert to make a point blank save in the 65th with a decent from inside the box.

Noppert made another brilliant save to stop Idrissa Gana Gueye's shot from going behind the net in the 73rd minute.

The Dutch got the breakthrough of the match with their only shot on target after Gakpo headed home a beautiful lofted cross from Frenkie De Jong six minutes from time.

The tall goalkeeper Noppert produced a terrifying save minutes later to deny Pape Alassane Gueye following an effort from edge of the box.

Klaasen doubled the advantage for the Dutch side in stoppage time after fired home a rebound following a Mendy mistake.

Netherlands join Ecuador at top of Group A with both teams having three points and plus two goals after round one.