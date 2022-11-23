World Cup 2022: Group F Match Preview - Morocco vs. Croatia

Morocco were the best team in the African qualifications to the World Cup with seven victories and a draw in eight games face off against Croatia in their opening group game.

The Atlas Lions are hopeful to continuing from where the left of in the qualifiers at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Wednesday afternoon.

Morocco head into the fixture with a good run of form with four wins and three draws in their last seven games in all competitions.

Walid Regragui took over the team in September from Vahid Halilhodzic who guided the team through the qualifiers but has fared well in the three games he played before the World Cup.

The return of Hakim Ziyech and Noussair Mazraoui in the team inspired them to beat Chile and Georgia and drew with Paraguay en route to Qatar.

Croatia can't settle for less in Qatar after reaching the finals of the last edition in Russia. They look at setting off their campaign in the World Cup with a win over Morocco.

The Blazers are flying so high ahead of Wednesday's encounter after achieving wins throughout their last five games which include France, Denmark and Austria.

They have lost only once in their last sixteen matches dating from September 1, 2021 to November 16, 2022.

After emerging the overall best player in Russia, 37-year-old Luka Modric is leading Zlatko Dalic's side in Qatar as they set their eyes on the ultimate prize by close of the tournament.

Modric is still balling at the highest level as he was instrumental for Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League triumph last season.